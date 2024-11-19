Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,854 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.13% of Biogen worth $36,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Biogen by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of BIIB opened at $157.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.88. The stock has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of -0.06. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.40 and a 12 month high of $268.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 16.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.22, for a total value of $88,018.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,633.52. The trade was a 7.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Biogen from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup started coverage on Biogen in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on Biogen from $277.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.96.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BIIB

Biogen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.