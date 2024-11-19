Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $63.24 Million Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 3,775.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,212 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.95% of Landstar System worth $63,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 108.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 183.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 431.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 58.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $183.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.39 and a 52-week high of $201.40.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 24.70%.

In related news, CFO James P. Todd sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total transaction of $184,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,778.56. This trade represents a 6.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LSTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Landstar System from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Landstar System from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens cut their target price on Landstar System from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Landstar System from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.25.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

