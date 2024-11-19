Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 633 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,554 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.17% of First Citizens BancShares worth $45,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 5.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,976,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 2,583.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,564,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 301.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCNCA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,025.90.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $2,194.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,363.97 and a 12 month high of $2,275.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,973.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1,873.97. The company has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.80.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $45.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $47.40 by ($1.53). First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $55.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 189.06 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 4.47%.

First Citizens BancShares declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

