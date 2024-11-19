The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC decreased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,948 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. This trade represents a 2.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.41.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

TJX Companies stock opened at $119.67 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $87.44 and a one year high of $122.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.86. The company has a market capitalization of $134.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.23%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

