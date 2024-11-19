The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,665 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $5,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 52,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 96,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 24,606 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Aviso Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aviso Wealth Management now owns 66,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 8,338 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,702,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,897,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $31.07 on Tuesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $30.40 and a 12-month high of $38.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.38.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KHC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Pedro F. P. Navio sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $1,505,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,626,122.75. This trade represents a 21.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

