The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Shares Purchased by Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The India Fund were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in The India Fund by 168.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 349,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 218,980 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The India Fund by 26.2% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 368,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 76,436 shares during the period. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The India Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The India Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $846,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The India Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $881,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Get The India Fund alerts:

The India Fund Price Performance

Shares of IFN stock opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. The India Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $21.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.09.

The India Fund Increases Dividend

About The India Fund

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.08%. This is a positive change from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

(Free Report)

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The India Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The India Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.