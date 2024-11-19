The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Trimmed by Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,029 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 2.1% of Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 51,250.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,779,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,575,880,000 after purchasing an additional 8,762,735 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 33,540.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,478,855 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $509,081,000 after buying an additional 1,474,459 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Home Depot by 15.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,853,143,000 after buying an additional 971,833 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $301,364,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in Home Depot by 95.2% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,139,934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $392,411,000 after buying an additional 556,053 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD opened at $410.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $400.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $367.33. The stock has a market cap of $407.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $302.34 and a 12 month high of $421.56.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.14. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $40.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 61.14%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total value of $9,030,368.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,399.64. This trade represents a 51.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 price target for the company. Melius Research assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Daiwa America raised shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.00.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

