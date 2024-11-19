The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) is Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s 9th Largest Position

Bruni J V & Co. Co. trimmed its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,239 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. The Cigna Group makes up 4.1% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $37,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in The Cigna Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Cigna Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock opened at $322.40 on Tuesday. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $253.95 and a fifty-two week high of $370.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $338.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.27. The stock has a market cap of $89.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $7.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.22 by $0.29. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $63.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.83%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CI. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $402.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $398.00 to $394.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.64.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

