The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,047 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $9,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 26.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 83,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 17,433 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 365,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,468,000 after purchasing an additional 24,431 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $523,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $576,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 554,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,543,202.45. This represents a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $4,521,259.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,396,116,784.92. This trade represents a 0.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,645 shares of company stock worth $7,440,627 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SCHW opened at $81.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.10 and its 200-day moving average is $69.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $144.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.42 and a fifty-two week high of $82.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.18.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

