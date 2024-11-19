Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,369 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 25,188 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $15,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 35,611.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,054,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,892,160,000 after purchasing an additional 11,023,436 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,519,675 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,229,003,000 after buying an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21,816.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,902,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,167,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875,484 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 2.6% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,314,395 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,051,613,000 after buying an additional 135,966 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 15.3% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,182,657 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,355,939,000 after buying an additional 688,717 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KGI Securities raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tesla from $249.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This represents a 0.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 60,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $15,138,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,563,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,164,540.60. This trade represents a 3.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,797 shares of company stock worth $57,616,781 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $338.74 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $358.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.81, a PEG ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

