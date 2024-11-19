Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Baron Wealth Management LLC

Baron Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,187 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Tesla by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Glj Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $24.86 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Phillip Securities lowered shares of Tesla from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.18.

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total transaction of $34,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,508. The trade was a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,797 shares of company stock worth $57,616,781 over the last ninety days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA stock opened at $338.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.81, a PEG ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $358.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $254.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

