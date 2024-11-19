Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 56 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 56.51 ($0.72), with a volume of 1119 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.50 ($0.72).

Ten Lifestyle Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 63.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 66.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of £48.89 million, a PE ratio of 941.83 and a beta of 1.63.

Ten Lifestyle Group Company Profile

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc offers concierge services to private banks, premium financial services, and high-net-worth individuals in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company assists its members to access various consumer markets, such as travel, shopping, lifestyle, retail, dining, events, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

