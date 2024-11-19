Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 56 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 56.51 ($0.72), with a volume of 1119 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.50 ($0.72).
Ten Lifestyle Group Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 63.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 66.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of £48.89 million, a PE ratio of 941.83 and a beta of 1.63.
Ten Lifestyle Group Company Profile
Ten Lifestyle Group Plc offers concierge services to private banks, premium financial services, and high-net-worth individuals in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company assists its members to access various consumer markets, such as travel, shopping, lifestyle, retail, dining, events, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ten Lifestyle Group
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Super Micro Computer Soars 28%: Is It Really Out of the Woods?
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Traders Are Flocking Back to Oil: What’s Fueling the Optimism
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- 3 Hot Stock Trends to Ride Into 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Ten Lifestyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ten Lifestyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.