Tema American Reshoring ETF (NYSEARCA:RSHO) Stake Lifted by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Tema American Reshoring ETF (NYSEARCA:RSHO – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,418,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434,735 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 267.70% of Tema American Reshoring ETF worth $53,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Park Edge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tema American Reshoring ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,474,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSHO opened at $39.77 on Tuesday. Tema American Reshoring ETF has a 52 week low of $28.78 and a 52 week high of $41.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 million, a PE ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.21.

The Tema American Reshoring ETF (RSHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund actively manages a narrow portfolio of US stocks that are anticipated to benefit from deglobalization. The funds adviser combines a top-down and bottom-up approach to selecting and weighting fund holdings.

