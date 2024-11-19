Telsey Advisory Group Raises Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Price Target to $26.00

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Warby Parker from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. William Blair upgraded Warby Parker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Warby Parker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.82.

Shares of NYSE:WRBY opened at $22.82 on Tuesday. Warby Parker has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $22.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.52 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.97.

In related news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $694,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,138.53. This represents a 80.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 6,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $94,005.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,083.20. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,178 shares of company stock valued at $1,339,901. Corporate insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRBY. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Warby Parker by 79.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Choreo LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker during the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker during the first quarter worth $176,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

