Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $100.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WMT. UBS Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.98.

NYSE WMT traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.60. 36,254,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,837,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.43 and its 200-day moving average is $73.15. Walmart has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $88.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $169.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.69 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $313,228,886.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 611,988,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,245,498,149.60. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total value of $232,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 384,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,765,104.20. This represents a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock worth $958,823,647. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Walmart by 201.0% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 2,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 165.4% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 270,147 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 168,346 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 307.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 160,292 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,645,000 after purchasing an additional 120,919 shares during the period. Rockport Wealth LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Alerus Financial NA grew its stake in Walmart by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 82,062 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,938,000 after buying an additional 55,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

