TD Cowen Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Stock

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $56.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TCOM. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Benchmark raised their price target on Trip.com Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Hsbc Global Res cut Trip.com Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Trip.com Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.89.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $62.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,032,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,027,767. The firm has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.22. Trip.com Group has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $69.67.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Trip.com Group will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 40,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 237,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,434,000 after acquiring an additional 10,689 shares during the period. Natixis raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 28,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

