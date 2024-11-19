Target Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.12 (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 18th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 1.12 per share by the retailer on Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th.

Target has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 54 consecutive years. Target has a dividend payout ratio of 42.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Target to earn $10.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.4%.

Target Price Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $156.50 on Tuesday. Target has a twelve month low of $128.37 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.19 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm's revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Target will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Target from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Daiwa America upgraded Target to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Target in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In related news, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $997,715.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,418,510.67. This represents a 4.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at $48,210,768.81. This trade represents a 12.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,348 shares of company stock valued at $8,290,995 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

