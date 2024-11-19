Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Director Mace Rothenberg Buys 10,000 Shares

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) Director Mace Rothenberg bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $36,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,925. This represents a 88.89 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Mace Rothenberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 18th, Mace Rothenberg purchased 10,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $37,800.00.
Tango Therapeutics Stock Down 6.5 %
TNGX opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.15. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $13.01. The firm has a market cap of $386.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.88.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,080,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,462,000 after acquiring an additional 101,673 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 26.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,318,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,850,000 after purchasing an additional 489,949 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $17,427,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 11.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,368,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after buying an additional 142,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 487,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 76,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.
Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.
