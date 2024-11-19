Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Director Mace Rothenberg Buys 10,000 Shares

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) Director Mace Rothenberg bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $36,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,925. This represents a 88.89 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mace Rothenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tango Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, November 18th, Mace Rothenberg purchased 10,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $37,800.00.

Tango Therapeutics Stock Down 6.5 %

TNGX opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.15. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $13.01. The firm has a market cap of $386.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TNGX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on Tango Therapeutics from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TNGX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tango Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,080,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,462,000 after acquiring an additional 101,673 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 26.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,318,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,850,000 after purchasing an additional 489,949 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $17,427,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 11.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,368,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after buying an additional 142,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 487,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 76,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

About Tango Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.