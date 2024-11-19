Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Given New $51.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SNDX. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $16.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.19. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.73) EPS. Research analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNDX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,926,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,262,000 after purchasing an additional 591,631 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,588,000 after buying an additional 148,491 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% during the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 2,153,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,215,000 after buying an additional 545,129 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,977,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,066,000 after buying an additional 66,459 shares during the period. Finally, First Turn Management LLC grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Turn Management LLC now owns 1,187,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,853,000 after buying an additional 546,776 shares during the period.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

