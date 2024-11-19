Swiss National Bank Purchases 5,200 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,973,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Occidental Petroleum worth $101,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 273.2% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 17,425 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $319,000. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 17,561 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 6,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,660 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on OXY. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.65.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $50.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.77 and its 200-day moving average is $57.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.00. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.92%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.