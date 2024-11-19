Swiss National Bank Grows Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,370,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $83,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,984,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,621,000 after buying an additional 197,426 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,770,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,392,000 after buying an additional 272,918 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 16.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,309,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,483,000 after buying an additional 1,010,307 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 22.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,950,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,920,000 after buying an additional 1,092,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,574,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,490,000 after buying an additional 108,976 shares during the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $60.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.77. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.57 and a 1-year high of $68.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.93.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 50.05%. The company had revenue of $308.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WPM shares. TD Securities increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.50 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Canada downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

