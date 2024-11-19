Swiss National Bank Grows Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 823,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.27% of Hess worth $111,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Hess by 34.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,835,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $418,291,000 after purchasing an additional 726,631 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 76.4% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,532,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $227,273,000 after purchasing an additional 663,338 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Hess by 64.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,449,969 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $218,220,000 after purchasing an additional 567,550 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Hess by 45.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,794,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $264,664,000 after acquiring an additional 561,832 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in Hess by 188.7% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 765,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $112,933,000 after acquiring an additional 500,342 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 90,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.47, for a total transaction of $12,890,115.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,147 shares in the company, valued at $31,791,753.09. This trade represents a 28.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total value of $851,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,914,019.71. The trade was a 17.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hess Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:HES opened at $146.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $123.79 and a 1 year high of $163.98. The company has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.79.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.26. Hess had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

Hess Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Hess from $171.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Hess from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Hess from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Hess from $173.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.30.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

