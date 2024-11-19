Swiss National Bank Acquires 2,000 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.11% of Thomson Reuters worth $81,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the second quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 76.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 125.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TRI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.33.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $161.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $72.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.29 and its 200 day moving average is $167.40. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $136.93 and a twelve month high of $176.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 42.52%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

