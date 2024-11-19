Sutro Biopharma’s (STRO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

STRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.14.

Shares of NASDAQ STRO opened at $2.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $226.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.17. Sutro Biopharma has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $6.13.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 1,606.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,447,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,032,000 after buying an additional 4,186,938 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the third quarter worth approximately $2,852,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 214.3% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,069,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 729,239 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $1,512,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sutro Biopharma by 30.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,574,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 370,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. The company develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. Its product candidates include STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers; VAX-24 and Vax-31 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pneumococcal disease; and MK-1484, a distinct cytokine derivative molecule that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer.

