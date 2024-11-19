Super Hi International Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:HDL) Short Interest Update

Super Hi International Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the October 15th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Super Hi International Stock Performance

Super Hi International stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.39. 12,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,311. Super Hi International has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Hi International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Super Hi International in the second quarter worth $4,704,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Hi International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Super Hi International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $689,000. Finally, XY Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Super Hi International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $658,000.

Super Hi International Company Profile

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

