SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) Stock Price Down 5.4% – Here’s Why

SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.65. 182,418 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 293,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

SunCar Technology Group Stock Down 1.8 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunCar Technology Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SunCar Technology Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of SunCar Technology Group by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 22,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SunCar Technology Group by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

SunCar Technology Group Company Profile

SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.

