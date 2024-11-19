Summit Wealth Group LLC Sells 565 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Summit Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up 1.9% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $6,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lpwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VHT opened at $260.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $232.25 and a 12 month high of $289.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $278.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.32.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.