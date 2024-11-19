Summit Wealth Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Summit Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLV. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,372,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 338.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 471,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,441,000 after acquiring an additional 364,040 shares during the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5,776.0% during the third quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 249,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,754,000 after buying an additional 245,247 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 71.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 502,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,314,000 after buying an additional 209,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,385,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $70.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.24. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $67.45 and a twelve month high of $76.87.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.