Summit Wealth Group LLC Invests $2.14 Million in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 62,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 26,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 8,753 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,133,000 after acquiring an additional 149,229 shares during the period. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the first quarter valued at about $490,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 591,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,691,000 after buying an additional 54,106 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DUHP opened at $34.35 on Tuesday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $35.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.79.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

