Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Upgraded by B. Riley to “Strong-Buy” Rating

B. Riley upgraded shares of Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

SDIG opened at $5.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.90. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $11.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Beard sold 44,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total transaction of $196,518.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,198.56. This represents a 10.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew J. Smith sold 9,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $40,806.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,211.10. The trade was a 5.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,585 shares of company stock valued at $316,757. 21.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the first quarter worth about $71,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the second quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 122.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on Bitcoin mining in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Operations and Cryptocurrency Operations. It also owns and operates coal refuse power generation facilities; and provides environmental remediation and reclamation services.

