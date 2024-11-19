Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

NASDAQ:SDIG opened at $5.26 on Friday. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $11.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $88.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.00.

In other news, CFO Matthew J. Smith sold 9,170 shares of Stronghold Digital Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $40,806.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,211.10. The trade was a 5.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory A. Beard sold 15,259 shares of Stronghold Digital Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $61,951.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 391,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,234.22. The trade was a 3.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,585 shares of company stock worth $316,757 over the last quarter. 21.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the first quarter valued at $71,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Stronghold Digital Mining by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares in the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on Bitcoin mining in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Operations and Cryptocurrency Operations. It also owns and operates coal refuse power generation facilities; and provides environmental remediation and reclamation services.

