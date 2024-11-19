Stolt-Nielsen (OTCMKTS:SOIEF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.30 and traded as low as $26.38. Stolt-Nielsen shares last traded at $28.68, with a volume of 1,885 shares trading hands.

Stolt-Nielsen Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.76.

Get Stolt-Nielsen alerts:

Stolt-Nielsen Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Stolt-Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.36%.

Stolt-Nielsen Company Profile

Stolt-Nielsen Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation, storage, and distribution solutions for bulk liquid chemicals, edible oils, acids, and other specialty liquids worldwide. It operates through five segments: Tankers, Terminals, Tank Containers, Stolt Sea Farm, and Stolt-Nielsen Gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stolt-Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stolt-Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.