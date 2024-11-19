Stifel Nicolaus Issues Positive Forecast for Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Stock Price

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GWRE. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $123.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.92.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $194.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.09. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of -2,424.70, a P/E/G ratio of 49.72 and a beta of 1.18. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $95.02 and a 52 week high of $199.33.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.84 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

In other news, insider John P. Mullen sold 6,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total transaction of $1,156,570.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,562,643.84. This represents a 4.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 23,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total transaction of $4,024,928.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,523,889.92. This represents a 7.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,251 shares of company stock valued at $8,849,257 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,134,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $949,430,000 after acquiring an additional 67,439 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 295,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,499,000 after acquiring an additional 161,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 27,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

