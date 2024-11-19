St. Louis Trust Co Trims Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

St. Louis Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 43.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,863 shares during the quarter. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $32,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 137.6% in the third quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 777 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $42.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.20 and a 12-month high of $45.36.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $33.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.678 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on VZ shares. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $46.50 to $47.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.37.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Verizon Communications

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.