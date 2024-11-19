St. Louis Trust Co Acquires 6,486 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

St. Louis Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 0.6% of St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $92.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.27. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $71.56 and a 12-month high of $98.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.277 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

