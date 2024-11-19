Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Sells 3,669 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 65.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,669 shares during the period. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $129.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.53. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $98.92 and a 52 week high of $132.12.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.4387 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

