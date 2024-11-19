Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 78,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 37,733.3% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 79,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 14,934 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $35.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.10. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $32.17 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The company has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

