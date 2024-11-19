SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 501,175 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 343% from the previous session’s volume of 113,232 shares.The stock last traded at $28.41 and had previously closed at $28.47.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $568.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RLY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,107,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,601,000 after purchasing an additional 21,277 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 278,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,703,000 after acquiring an additional 9,096 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 34.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Client Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 49,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares during the period.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

