SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPLG. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 18,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $185,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $69.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.10. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $52.98 and a 12 month high of $70.59.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

