SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Position Boosted by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 338,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,613 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wrapmanager Inc. owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $12,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $35.19 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $32.17 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.10.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

