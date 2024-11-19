SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Strengthening Families & Communities LLC

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 11,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.1% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,254,000 after acquiring an additional 8,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 37,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,004,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.9 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $241.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.84. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $182.23 and a fifty-two week high of $257.71.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

