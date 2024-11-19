SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) is Fortis Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Fortis Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises about 2.8% of Fortis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Fortis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $4,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,637,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,909,000 after buying an additional 182,816 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the third quarter worth about $610,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 102,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after buying an additional 58,335 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 452,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,586,000 after buying an additional 70,836 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

GLDM stock opened at $51.72 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $38.99 and a 12 month high of $55.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.28.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

