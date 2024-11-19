S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC cut its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Sachetta LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 103.4% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPGI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $564.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on S&P Global from $605.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.31.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $503.00 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $407.53 and a 12-month high of $533.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $510.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $480.23.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.25. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

