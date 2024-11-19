SouthState Corp Sells 166 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

SouthState Corp lowered its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the second quarter valued at $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in Amgen during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Citigroup started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price target (down from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $381.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Friday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.57.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN stock opened at $278.76 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $319.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.65. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.52 and a 12-month high of $346.85. The company has a market capitalization of $149.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 168.35% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.96 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 115.24%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

