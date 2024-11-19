SouthState Corp Reduces Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

SouthState Corp cut its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,842 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $6,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% in the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $99.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $447.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $94.73 and a one year high of $148.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.94 and a 200 day moving average of $129.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

