Smead Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,516,673 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,835 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton accounts for 6.8% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Smead Capital Management Inc. owned 0.77% of D.R. Horton worth $480,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 4.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 1.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 0.7% in the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 8,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHI opened at $161.45 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.28 and a 1-year high of $199.85. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $52.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.23.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 11.14%.

DHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $218.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.87.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

