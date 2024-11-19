Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Shares Sold by LGT Capital Partners LTD.

LGT Capital Partners LTD. cut its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 655,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.70% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $13,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Muzinich & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 12.4% in the third quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 366,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,522,000 after purchasing an additional 40,330 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $749,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 29,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 355,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,297,000 after buying an additional 40,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 145.8% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 116,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 69,348 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Shares of TSLX opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $22.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.01.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 39.05% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $119.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.1%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on TSLX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $21.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sixth Street Specialty Lending

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

(Free Report)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.