Simon Litherland Acquires 12 Shares of Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Stock

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Free Report) insider Simon Litherland acquired 12 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,287 ($16.31) per share, for a total transaction of £154.44 ($195.77).

Simon Litherland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 18th, Simon Litherland bought 11 shares of Britvic stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,274 ($16.15) per share, for a total transaction of £140.14 ($177.64).

Britvic Stock Performance

LON BVIC traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,285 ($16.29). The company had a trading volume of 3,612,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,834. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,279.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,183.18. The company has a market cap of £3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 2,523.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. Britvic plc has a 1-year low of GBX 770 ($9.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,301 ($16.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.

