Short Interest in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Declines By 7.0%

Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the October 15th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.7 days. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently commented on CASH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Pathward Financial from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Pathward Financial
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pathward Financial
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASH. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Pathward Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial during the second quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 419.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pathward Financial in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pathward Financial in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.
Pathward Financial Stock Down 0.5 %
CASH stock opened at $79.20 on Tuesday. Pathward Financial has a 1-year low of $46.68 and a 1-year high of $83.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.67.
Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $167.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.20 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pathward Financial will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.
Pathward Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.02%.
Pathward Financial Company Profile
Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.
