Short Interest in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Grows By 5.1%

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,250,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the October 15th total of 6,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,656,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,628.7% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $12.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.95. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $15.81.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

